SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SAP were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SAP alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SAP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $299.00 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $186.50 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.