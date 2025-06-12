Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Oldfield Purchases 68 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield purchased 68 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £252.28 ($341.98).

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Price Performance

LON:SDR opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.84) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 375 ($5.08) to GBX 400 ($5.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.72) to GBX 337 ($4.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.35) to GBX 475 ($6.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About Schroders

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.