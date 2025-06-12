SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. SES has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.45 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 83.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

