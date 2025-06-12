Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Thomas (Tom) Delay Acquires 300 Shares

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Delay bought 300 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($35.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,959 ($10,788.94).

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,721 ($36.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,680.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,568.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. Severn Trent PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,323 ($31.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,807 ($38.05).

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($36.60) to GBX 2,600 ($35.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

