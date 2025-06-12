Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Thomas (Tom) Delay Acquires 300 Shares

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Delay bought 300 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($35.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,959 ($10,788.94).
Severn Trent Stock Performance
LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,721 ($36.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,680.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,568.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. Severn Trent PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,323 ($31.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,807 ($38.05).
Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Severn Trent
About Severn Trent
As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.
We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.