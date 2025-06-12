Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Grows By 785.0%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a growth of 785.0% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Ally to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Trading Down 9.0%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.84. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $141.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

