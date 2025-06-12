Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Decreases By 74.5%

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 929,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 778,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

