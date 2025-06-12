Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Drops By 74.1%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1618 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
