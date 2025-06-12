Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Drops By 74.1%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1618 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

