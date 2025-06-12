SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SLM were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in SLM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,664,000 after buying an additional 2,111,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,175,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,744,000 after acquiring an additional 338,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $140,442,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

