Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 127,600.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

