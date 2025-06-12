SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after buying an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 167,780 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. UBS Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

