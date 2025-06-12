Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £163.35 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,815 ($24.60) per share, for a total transaction of £163.35 ($221.43).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,856 ($25.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,700.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,608.24. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,427 ($19.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,869 ($25.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. Research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($19.66) to GBX 1,759 ($23.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.69) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

