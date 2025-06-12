Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,815 ($24.60) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($196.83).

Softcat Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,856 ($25.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.24. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,427 ($19.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,869 ($25.34). The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Softcat Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($19.66) to GBX 1,759 ($23.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.69) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

