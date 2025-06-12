Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in May

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the May 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 2.2%

SGBLY opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. Standard Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

