Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SF opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

