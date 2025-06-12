Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Call Options (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 625,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the average volume of 150,156 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,362 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $213.66 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

