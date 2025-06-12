Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.72.

Several research firms have commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,517.90. Also, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,017.15. Insiders have bought 224,150 shares of company stock worth $867,309 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TVE opened at C$4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

