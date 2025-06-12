Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 199.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $573.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,841,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.