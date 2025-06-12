TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TechTarget from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,840.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 437,899 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TechTarget by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 41.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
