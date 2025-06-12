Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Estimate for GIII Q2 Earnings

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIII. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.3%

GIII stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 554,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,628,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

