Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.67.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52 week low of $169.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

