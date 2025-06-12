Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $326.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.60 and a 200-day moving average of $333.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

