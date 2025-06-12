TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTI stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $502.22 million, a P/E ratio of 188.79 and a beta of 1.36.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

