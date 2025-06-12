The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 144.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of KR stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,170,570.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,617.56. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,815 shares of company stock worth $11,101,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

