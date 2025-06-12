Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – June 9th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, ZenaTech, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, and Bitfarms are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves digital currencies or blockchain technology—such as cryptocurrency miners, trading exchanges, or blockchain infrastructure providers. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto market without holding digital tokens directly. Their performance often tracks major cryptocurrency price swings but is also influenced by traditional corporate factors like earnings and management decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $71.12. 40,731,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,010,768. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

NASDAQ ZENA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,943,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,761. ZenaTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZENA

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 2,102,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,106. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.85. 2,501,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. 8,104,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,470. The firm has a market cap of $375.12 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.61. 452,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,892. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,394,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,296,098. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

See Also