UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $610,000 Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

