UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 89 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 127,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

