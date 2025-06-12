UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,658.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $6,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

