UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,235 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,644.64. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

