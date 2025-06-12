UMB Bank n.a. Buys 130 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 255.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $583.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.50 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.66, for a total value of $693,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,094,608.50. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,806 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,030 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

