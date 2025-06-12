UMB Bank n.a. Buys 168 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

