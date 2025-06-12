UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

