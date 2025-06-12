UMB Bank n.a. Buys 252 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

