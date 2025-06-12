UMB Bank n.a. Buys 857 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

