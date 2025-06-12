UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $629.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

