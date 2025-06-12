UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $237.80 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

