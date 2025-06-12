UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

