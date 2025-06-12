UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.87. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $253.03 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

