UMB Bank n.a. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

