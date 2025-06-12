UMB Bank n.a. Has $127,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,092 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 143,713 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

