UMB Bank n.a. Has $136,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

