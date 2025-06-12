UMB Bank n.a. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE:FNF opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

