UMB Bank n.a. Has $170,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,192.00 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,098.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,205.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.89 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

