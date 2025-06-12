UMB Bank n.a. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.