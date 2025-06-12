UMB Bank n.a. Has $242,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $131.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

