UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

