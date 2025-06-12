UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AECOM by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 267,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $112.15 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

