UMB Bank n.a. Invests $139,000 in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

