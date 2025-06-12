UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 214 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PRI stock opened at $259.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.