UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 360 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $222.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

