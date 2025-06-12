UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 37 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $554.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.03. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.32 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

